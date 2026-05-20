At least 1 of 2 Glendale building fire victims died from gunshot wounds, medical examiner says

At least one of the two people killed in a Glendale commercial building fire on Sunday night was killed by gunfire, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Officers from the Glendale Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Sonora Avenue around 10:25 p.m. after receiving reports of a structure fire, and subsequently found two bodies inside.

The medical examiner's report identified one of the victims as 59-year-old Mariyan Khostravizadeh. Her cause of death was determined to be a homicide by multiple gunshot wounds.

The other person killed has not been identified, and the cause of death is yet to be determined. It's unclear if the unidentified person died from the fire, additional gunshots or another cause.

Circumstances surrounding the apparent shooting and fire remain unclear.

No additional details were immediately made available.