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2 people dead in Glendale after building fire

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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Two people are dead after a building fire in Glendale on Sunday night.

Officers from the Glendale Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Sonora Avenue around 10:25 p.m. after receiving reports of a structure fire.

The Glendale Fire Department, along with the Burbank Fire Department and Pasadena Fire Department, responded to the scene and quickly began working to extinguish the fire.

Crews located two people dead inside the structure, authorites said. The identities of the individuals have not been confirmed yet.

The case of the fire remains unknown.

If anyone has information related to this incident, please contact our Robbery Homicide Detectives at 818-548-4840.

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