2 people dead in Glendale after building fire

Two people are dead after a building fire in Glendale on Sunday night.

Officers from the Glendale Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Sonora Avenue around 10:25 p.m. after receiving reports of a structure fire.

The Glendale Fire Department, along with the Burbank Fire Department and Pasadena Fire Department, responded to the scene and quickly began working to extinguish the fire.

Crews located two people dead inside the structure, authorites said. The identities of the individuals have not been confirmed yet.

The case of the fire remains unknown.

If anyone has information related to this incident, please contact our Robbery Homicide Detectives at 818-548-4840.