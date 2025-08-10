Watch CBS News
Local News

Girl bitten by mountain lion in Malibu, authorities say

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Authorities say that a girl was bitten by a mountain lion in Malibu on Sunday night.

Deputies were dispatched to the 32500 block of the Pacific Coast Highway at around 5:45 p.m. after learning of the incident, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Circumstances leading up to the attack remain unclear, but deputies said that the girl's family took her to a nearby hospital afterwards. Her condition was not immediately known. 

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife took over the investigation, according to LASD. 

There's no word on where the mountain lion went after the attack. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue