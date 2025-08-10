Girl bitten by mountain lion in Malibu, authorities say

Authorities say that a girl was bitten by a mountain lion in Malibu on Sunday night.

Deputies were dispatched to the 32500 block of the Pacific Coast Highway at around 5:45 p.m. after learning of the incident, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Circumstances leading up to the attack remain unclear, but deputies said that the girl's family took her to a nearby hospital afterwards. Her condition was not immediately known.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife took over the investigation, according to LASD.

There's no word on where the mountain lion went after the attack.