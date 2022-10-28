Gilgeous-Alexander scores 24 as Thunder beat Clippers again

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder earned their second straight win over the Clippers, beating Los Angeles 118-110 on Thursday night.

Lu Dort scored 21 points and Aleksej Pokusevski added 15 for the Thunder, who beat the Clippers 108-94 on Tuesday.

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard missed both games against the Thunder while managing his previously injured right knee. Paul George played for the Clippers on Thursday after sitting out on Tuesday with an illness and finished with 10 points on 4-for-12 shooting.

Norman Powell led the Clippers with 21 points. Reggie Jackson scored 18 and John Wall added 17 for Los Angeles, which lost its third straight.

The Thunder led 30-12 in the first quarter, but the Clippers rallied and led 60-53 at halftime behind 12 points each from Wall and Jackson.

Gilgeous-Alexander committed his fourth foul with 4.6 seconds left in the second quarter, and he started the second half on the bench. The Thunder rallied without him and took a 71-70 lead before he returned midway through the third quarter. The Thunder led 89-87 heading into the fourth.

Wall's driving dunk at the start of the fourth quarter tied the game at 89, but the Thunder pulled away late. Pokusevski hit a 3-pointer, then less than a minute later, Tre Mann walked into a fast break 3-pointer that gave the Thunder a 116-104 with 2:55 remaining.

Oklahoma City did not attempt a free throw until 10:22 remained in the fourth quarter, but the Thunder went 7 for 8 from the line in the final period.

TIP-INS

Clippers: F Marcus Morris sat out his second straight game for personal reasons. ... The Clippers shot 53.7%. ... Los Angeles made just 9 of 28 3-pointers.

Thunder: G Josh Giddey sat out with a sprained right ankle. ... Went 6 for 10 from 3-point range in the first quarter to take a 34-24 lead. They finished 17 for 38 on 3-pointers after going 4 for 30 in Tuesday's game.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Host the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

Thunder: Visit the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday.