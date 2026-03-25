RIP Ghost: Aquarium of the Pacific mourns loss of giant Pacific octopus

The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach is mourning the death of its favorite eight-limbed mollusk, Ghost, the giant Pacific octopus.

Ghost had laid eggs and entered the final stage of her life cycle, called senescence, back in September and died a natural death on Tuesday, aquarium staff said.

Giant Pacific octopuses typically live for about two to five years, and Ghost was estimated to be between two and four years old when she died.

Ghost, the giant Pacific octopus Aquarium of the Pacific

"We are going to miss her. Ghost left a big impression on us and on so many people, even those beyond our Aquarium," said Nate Jaros, Aquarium of the Pacific vice president of animal care.

Spirited, charismatic and inquisitive were some of the characteristics aquarium staff attributed to Ghost. "She was very engaged with the mazes and puzzles our staff created just for her. Ghost had a preference for interacting with her aquarist caregiver, sometimes preferring these interactions over eating," Jaros said.

She arrived at the Long Beach aquarium in May 2024, weighing about three pounds and at the time of her death, she had grown to over 50 pounds. Staff cared for her daily during her senescence phase.

Prepared restaurant-quality seafood, enrichment activities, thoughtfully designed habitats, and state-of-the-art veterinary care were some of the services afforded to Ghost.

Giant Pacific octopuses tend to spend the majority of their lives alone. Males die within months after mating, and after laying tens of thousands of eggs, females enter senescence. This natural process is the same whether or not the eggs are fertile and cannot be stopped or prevented by relocating the eggs.

"We hope part of her legacy is raising awareness about octopuses and inspiring people to care for and protect the ocean," Jaros said.

The giant Pacific octopus ranges throughout the Pacific, from the coasts of Southern California to Japan.