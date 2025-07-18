Getaway driver runs over security guard after robbery in Santa Ana parking lot

A security guard was seriously injured after a robbery suspect ran him over in a Santa Ana parking lot.

The Santa Ana Police Department said the robbery happened outside of the Food 4 Less on Bristol Street. Investigators said a young woman stole two gold chains from an elderly man before jumping into a white Mercedes-Benz SUV.

Surveillance footage shows the security guard trying to stop the car in the parking lot. However, the getaway driver did not stop and ran over his leg. Officers said he had to have a few of his toes amputated.

The elderly man who was robbed said he believed the woman who stole his jewelry was around 20 years old. He added that he was loading heavy cases of water into his car when the suspect approached him and attempted to help.

The victim offered the woman a few dollars, but she refused. Instead, she put a bracelet on his wrist and something else around his neck. Santa Ana police said suspects commonly use this technique to distract victims and unclasp jewelry.

The victim stated that he was able to save his gold cross before the woman escaped.