Watch CBS News
Local News

Getaway driver runs over security guard after robbery in Santa Ana parking lot

By Michele Gile

/ KCAL News

Robbery suspects run over security guard in Santa Ana parking lot
Robbery suspects run over security guard in Santa Ana parking lot 01:55

A security guard was seriously injured after a robbery suspect ran him over in a Santa Ana parking lot. 

The Santa Ana Police Department said the robbery happened outside of the Food 4 Less on Bristol Street. Investigators said a young woman stole two gold chains from an elderly man before jumping into a white Mercedes-Benz SUV. 

Surveillance footage shows the security guard trying to stop the car in the parking lot. However, the getaway driver did not stop and ran over his leg. Officers said he had to have a few of his toes amputated. 

The elderly man who was robbed said he believed the woman who stole his jewelry was around 20 years old. He added that he was loading heavy cases of water into his car when the suspect approached him and attempted to help. 

The victim offered the woman a few dollars, but she refused. Instead, she put a bracelet on his wrist and something else around his neck. Santa Ana police said suspects commonly use this technique to distract victims and unclasp jewelry. 

The victim stated that he was able to save his gold cross before the woman escaped. 

Michele Gile

Michele joined KCAL9 in 1990 as the Orange County reporter and she has loved it there ever since! She reports from the field for both KCAL9 and CBS2.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.