Get the best bang for your buck this Memorial Day weekend with these deals

Trying to save a buck? Here are some Memorial Day deals

Trying to save a buck? Here are some Memorial Day deals

Trying to save a buck? Here are some Memorial Day deals

Want to make sure you are getting the most out of your money for this Memorial Day weekend? We complied a few deals to help you out this weekend.

Big Ants BBQ:



Since this weekend is celebrated as the unofficial kick-off to summer, Big Ants BBQ is getting ready for the crowds while also trying to keep prices low.

"I have my brisket, ribs, collard greens, baked beans," said owner Nakita Hypolite. "Our ribs are the best. I promise you."

She said that she is planning for a sell-out weekend at her other Koreatown location where she says people can get a lot of food for their money.

"I just bring up food for 200 people, sell out and then leave," she said.

Union Station, Metrolink:

At Union Station, the Metrolink is enticing riders with $10 weekend and holiday passes to nearby destinations like San Clemente.

"How that works, is if you want to travel tomorrow, you buy your ticket for $10 and travel system-wide all day long for $10," said Metrolink spokesperson Karen Bakar.

One rider, Donna Kingsley took a train from Port Hueneme and is headed to Hollywood with a girlfriend.

"Oh this was really reasonable," said Kingsley.

Big Bear vacation deals:

Understanding the strain gas prices are putting on consumers' wallets, companies are offering deals for those wanting to make a trip to the picturesque resort town.

"We know that right now travel is tough with gas prices so we have a $50 gas card which is available for any reservation over $550 in rent," said Big Bear Vacations general manager Kim Hermon

In addition to the gas card, the resort has a deal where guests staying for two nights get a third night free.

Looking for more deals? We have many more listed here:

The best new washer and dryer features in 2022, plus Memorial Day washer dryer deals

Best pool accessories to help you dive into Memorial Day 2022

The best Memorial Day deals at Amazon: TVs, headphones, gift cards and more

The best spring cleaning deals this Memorial Day: Top sales on washers and dryers, dishwashers, vacuums and more