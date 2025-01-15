Gov. Gavin Newsom issues executive order to jumpstart cleanup of hazardous materials from LA fires

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Wednesday to jumpstart the cleanup of explosive and highly toxic materials from Los Angeles neighborhoods devastated by wildfires last week.

This new announcement builds on an executive order signed to speed up the removal of debris and prepare for potential mudslides and flooding in burned areas. It will allow federal hazmat crews to start cleaning up properties.

"Cleanup crews are moving into neighborhoods devastated by this firestorm," Newsom said. "California is working swiftly to ensure survivors from these devastating firestorms can begin their road to recovery."

Newsom's office said the removal of household hazardous waste—such as pesticides, propane tanks, and batteries in conventional and electric vehicles—is the first and most complex phase of debris removal.

Officials urge residents to avoid contacting ash and debris, which remains toxic and deadly.

Newsom also signed an executive order over the weekend to rebuild faster, which called for suspending the permitting and review requirements under the California Environmental Quality Act and the California Coastal Act.

The governor signed Wednesday's order in Altadena, a neighborhood decimated by the Eaton Fire. That fire has burned more than 14,000 acres and destroyed more than 4,600 structures. Containment currently sits at 45%.

The Palisades Fire has burned more than 23,500 acres while destroying more than 2,000 structures in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles. The fire is at 19% containment, according to Cal Fire statistics.

At least 25 people have died with 26 missing person reports still active.

More than 16,000 personnel are supporting the ongoing firefight.

Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency last week while President Joe Biden approved a Newsom request for a Major Disaster Declaration.