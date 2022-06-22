Gas prices in Southland drop as President Biden calls for three-month federal gas tax holiday

As the price of gas skyrockets by almost $2 per gallon in America, President Joe Biden called on Congress and state governments to provide direct relief to American consumers, asking legislatures to suspend the federal gas tax for three months, through September.

He called on states to take similar action to provide relief, through suspending gas taxes at the state level.

Biden also took action to boost the supply of oil and gas. The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Wednesday for the eighth consecutive day and ninth time in 10 days, dropping eight-tenths of a cent to $6.395.

The Orange County average price also decreased for the eighth consecutive day and ninth time in 10 days, dropping nine-tenths of a cent to $6.325. It has decreased 8.5 cents over the past 10 days, including 1.4 cents Tuesday. The run of dropping prices follows an 17-day streak of increases totaling 35.1 cents.

The dropping pump prices locally are also the result of a sharp drop to Los Angeles wholesale gasoline prices and a slight downturn in consumer demand reported by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, which is likely due to record high prices, said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

The national average price dropped for the eighth consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing 1.3 cents to $4.955. It has dropped 6.1 cents over the past eight days, including 1.3 cents Tuesday.