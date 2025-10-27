Garfield High School in East Los Angeles evacuated due to "extensive law enforcement activity," LAUSD officials say

Garfield High School in East Los Angeles was evacuated on Monday morning due to "extensive law enforcement activity" near the campus, a spokesperson from the Los Angeles Unified School District said.

Dr. Carlos Montes, Region East Director for James A. Garfield High School, said all students and staff were being temporarily relocated to Griffith STEAM Magnet Middle School.

Montes clarified that the evacuation was not related to immigration enforcement activity.

SkyCal flew near the high school, where Los Angeles County Sheriff's officials could be seen removing several boxes from a home. Members from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also seen at the home. It was unclear why officials were at the home.