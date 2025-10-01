Esparto residents still repairing damages 3 months after deadly fireworks facility explosion

It has been three months since the deadly fireworks facility explosions in Esparto and people are still picking up the pieces.

"What are they going to do for the people who were affected? Because we're still here trying to recoup from this," said Monica Ivie, who lives in Esparto.

Ivie said she has been struggling since CBS13 last met with her days after the fireworks facility exploded, killing seven workers and sending debris flying in every direction, causing damage to nearby properties.

"I did notice this crack right here at the base is a little bit more prominent than it was before," Ivie said.

Her biggest concern is with her fireplace. She is afraid of what will happen if she lights it with all the cracks in it the explosion caused.

"If we can't use it, we freeze," Ivie said. "If it's not safe to use and we use it anyway, then the house burns down."

She said she has been waiting for someone from the county to inspect her property, hoping she would not have to pay out of pocket for repairs. That is money she said she spent when she was living without water or power following the blasts.

The multiple windows on Mike Meier's property that were shattered have been repaired, but several homes closest to the fireworks facility site still have windows boarded up.

"Half the stuff on the wall was on the floor and a bunch of stuff over there was on the floor," Meier said.

Ivie said she was grateful for how the county delivered water and a generator to her property right after the explosions, but now she is feeling forgotten.

"I am just trying to figure out how I am going to recoup everything and get us through the winter and be ok," Ivie said. "It's the fact that no one cares. It sucks."

The impact of the deadly blast continues to be felt for miles around and months later.

The county did not have an answer by the time of this report for whether it is inspecting properties near the explosion site.

Ivie also said she has not received a credit on her PG&E account from when the power was out. PG&E says it has not received any claims from people in Esparto but is looking into it.