Man dies after crashing into Garden Grove utility pole

A man was killed in a single-car crash involving a utility pole in Garden Grove early Sunday morning, according to police.

In a news release from the Garden Grove Police Department, officers said that the crash was reported a little after 7 a.m. in the 11200 block of Western Avenue.

Upon arrival, police found a 2003 Ford Mustang that had crashed into a utility pole in the area. Officers said that the driver was unresponsive.

"Orange County Fire Authority personnel assessed the driver's injuries, and the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene," police said.

The man has not yet been publicly identified.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the crash.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact GGPD's Neighborhood Traffic Unit at (714) 741-5823.