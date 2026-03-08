Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies after crashing into Garden Grove utility pole

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A man was killed in a single-car crash involving a utility pole in Garden Grove early Sunday morning, according to police. 

In a news release from the Garden Grove Police Department, officers said that the crash was reported a little after 7 a.m. in the 11200 block of Western Avenue.

Upon arrival, police found a 2003 Ford Mustang that had crashed into a utility pole in the area. Officers said that the driver was unresponsive. 

"Orange County Fire Authority personnel assessed the driver's injuries, and the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene," police said.

The man has not yet been publicly identified. 

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the crash. 

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact GGPD's Neighborhood Traffic Unit at (714) 741-5823.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue