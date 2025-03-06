Garden Grove man arrested and charged with murder for allegedly killing CalArts student

A 22-year-old Garden Grove man faces murder charges for allegedly killing a 23-year-old California Institute of the Arts student on Feb. 4.

Menghan Zhuang, also known as Emily King, was found dead in her Newhall condo by deputies and nearly two weeks later, Jack Minh Terry was arrested as a person of interest in her death. He has since been charged with murder and is being held without bail

Investigators said a man had arrived with Zhuang at the condo the night before she was found dead. Surveillance video showed the same man exiting the condo through the second-story bedroom window on the afternoon of the day she was discovered.

"It is clear this is not a random act of violence, and Menghan somehow knew the person of interest, evidenced by bringing that person into her apartment," LASD Lt. Michael Modica Modica said at an earlier news conference. No other information has been provided.

Zhuang was a Chinese national, here on a student visa, and a senior at CalArts College in Valencia. She had been in the country for three and a half years.

Terry is scheduled to appear at the San Fernando Courthouse on March 27.