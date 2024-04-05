'Game of Thrones' actor Joseph Gatt sues LA County, Gascón over dropped charges

"Game of Thrones" actor Joseph Gatt sued Los Angeles County and District Attorney George Gascón Thursday, alleging in federal court that his career was ruined after he was charged in 2022 with allegedly engaging in sexually explicit online communication with a minor -- charges that were later dropped after the purported evidence was found to be fabricated.

Gatt, 52, alleges that the defendants carried out a "thoroughly botched criminal investigation, entirely lacking any probable cause, led by an obviously conflicted deputy district attorney who sought to destroy Gatt based on nothing more than bias and personal animosity," according to the lawsuit filed in downtown Los Angeles.

Gatt names Gascón, Deputy District Attorney Angela Brunson, and the city and county of Los Angeles among the defendants.

In the $40 million suit, Gatt contends he was falsely labeled as a pedophile based on uncorroborated evidence put forth by a 16-year-old "admittedly obsessed fan."

"While the baseless criminal charges were ultimately dismissed, substantial and irreparable damage had already been done to Gatt," the suit states. "As a direct result of defendants' reckless investigation and malicious prosecution, Gatt has suffered immeasurable mental anguish and emotional distress that made him physically ill, and his reputation has been utterly destroyed."

The suit also says that Gatt has not worked as an actor since his arrest, "which has resulted in a total loss of all income from acting in a burgeoning career that, prior to the arrest, was on the precipice of exploding."

The complaint alleges a violation of constitutional rights, arriving nearly two months after a Superior Court judge tossed the felony criminal case against the British-born actor on the advice of prosecutors, according to the lawsuit.

A representative from the District Attorney's Office could not immediately be reached for comment.