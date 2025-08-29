Gallen and Alexander lead Diamondbacks to 3-0 win over offense-starved Dodgers

Zac Gallen allowed only two hits over six innings, Blaze Alexander hit a two-run homer and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat Los Angeles 3-0 on Friday night to end the Dodgers' four-game winning streak.

The Dodgers maintained their two-game lead in the NL West after second-place San Diego lost, 7-4 at Minnesota.

Gallen (10-13) struck out every batter at least once except Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts in the teams' first meeting since May 21. The right-hander had eight strikeouts and three walks.

Jake Woodford pitched the ninth for his second save.

Ohtani's infield base hit in the third was bobbled by first baseman Tyler Locklear. The Dodgers didn't have another hit until Betts' two-out double in the sixth that put their first runner on second in the game.

Alexander's two-out, two-run shot traveled 400 feet to left in the fourth, scoring Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who singled, giving Arizona a 2-0 lead.

Corbin Carroll doubled leading off the sixth and scored on Gabriel Moreno's RBI single that chased Snell (3-3), who was pitching for the first time since becoming a father for the second time recently.

Snell gave up three runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings while striking out eight and walking three to go with two wild pitches. The left-hander never reached his season average velocity of 95.4 mph.

Key moment

The Dodgers tried to rally in the sixth with two runners on and the potential tying run at the plate with two outs. But Will Smith's fly ball was caught on the warning track by left fielder Gurriel.

Key stat

The Dodgers were held to three or fewer hits for the seventh time this season while getting shut out for the seventh time.

Up next

Arizona LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (5-8, 5.67 ERA) was set to start Saturday night against RHP Tyler Glasnow (1-2, 3.36).