Funeral services held for Riverside County sheriff's deputy killed during traffic incident

The funeral services and law enforcement procession for a fallen Riverside County sheriff's deputy killed in an on-duty traffic incident will take place Thursday.

Deputy Timothy Corlew was working motor enforcement on Jan. 8 when he was killed in a traffic collision. He was assigned to the Jurupa Valley station.

"Please continue to pray for Deputy Corlew's wife, two sons, and the men and women of the Riverside County Sheriff's Office as we grieve this loss," the sheriff's department said.

Corlew's funeral will be held at Harvest Christian Fellowship Church in Riverside and will be closed to the public. Following the services, he will be honored with a law enforcement procession from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department to Olivewood Memorial Park.

Corlew began his service at the department in 2016. After graduating from the 198th Basic Academy he was assigned to Sheriff's Court Services. In 2019, he transferred to the Jurupa Valley station.