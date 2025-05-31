2 arrested for crash that killed motorcyclist in Fullerton

A man and a woman were arrested on Saturday in connection with a deadly crash that killed a motorcyclist in Fullerton.

It happened at around midnight near the intersection of Euclid Street and Bastanchury Road, where officers arrived to find a damaged 1993 Harley-Davidson motorcycle on the ground near a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe that was connected to a 1996 Prowler recreational trailer, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

The motorcyclist was also on the ground suffering from serious injuries, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

They say that the woman was driving the Chevrolet eastbound on Bastanchury when she stopped near the center median due to an undisclosed mechanical issue. The second person in the truck, an unidentified man, attempted to reverse and caused the trailer to jack-knife and extend across both lanes of the road, straight into the motorcyclist's path as he traveled westbound on Euclid, police said.

"Both the adult female driver and the adult male who attempted to move the vehicle were arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs," police said. "It remains unclear whether drugs or alcohol were contributing factors in relation to the rider's operation of the motorcycle."

Investigators said that the trailer was also damaged in the crash.

Anyone who knows more or witnessed the incident is asked to contact investigators at (714) 738-6815.