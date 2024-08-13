Friends and family of the late Johnny Wactor call for justice and improved safety in Los Angeles

Friends and family of the late actor Johnny Wactor gathered downtown Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon, calling on city leaders to improve public safety.

Wactor's friend Micah Parker led Tuesday's news conference, pleading for the public's help to identify the late actor's killers as he put city leadership in the hot seat. "Mayor Bass, we have a problem. Stop ignoring it."

The former "General Hospital" star was fatally shot on May 25 in downtown Los Angeles. He had just finished his bartending shift and was walking to his car on Hope Street and Pico Boulevard and was shot and killed by suspects as they were attempting to steal his catalytic converter.

A little over a week ago, detectives released still security images of three suspects and a vehicle in connection with the shooting death of the 37-year-old as they renewed their calls for information.

Wactor's mother, Scarlett Wactor, traveled from South Carolina to attend Tuesday's news conference, saying grief is now her constant companion. She also pleaded for the public's help to identify the suspects.

"I'm asking that anybody that knows anything, please come forward. It will help me and his brothers in our healing to know that they have been captured and convicted, and the strongest penalty. So, I'm begging you, please call, please give them any information you know," Wactor said.

She sent a stern message to city leaders and the Los Angeles community that criminals are running the show. She referred to the $950 California felony threshold, where thefts of goods below $950 are classified as misdemeanors.

"There is no care or concern for the victims. It's all about the criminal. And what they've created is a pro-criminal atmosphere," Wactor said. "This community needs safety. They should be guaranteed safety. The victims need to be thought of."

Parker said systematic change is needed to address the root causes of crime in the city. He said this means better funding for community programs, a stronger law enforcement presence, task forces to address specific crimes, and a commitment to make Los Angeles a safer place.

Parker also called for the catalytic converter task force to expand citywide, not just active in certain districts. He encouraged any victim of catalytic converter theft to report it to the police so mapping, tracking, and connecting the thefts could lead to more arrests.

Wactor played Brando Corbin on the daytime soap opera, General Hospital and also appeared on shows including "Westworld, "NCIS" and "Criminal Minds."

Anyone with any information on the three suspects is asked to call Central Bureau Homicide Detectives at (213) 996-4143 or (213) 996-4173.