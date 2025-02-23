Watch CBS News
Freshman Dylan Harper scores 25 to lead Rutgers to 95-85 victory over USC

Freshman Dylan Harper scored 25 points to guide Rutgers to a 95-85 victory over USC on Sunday night.

Harper made 9 of 13 shots with four 3-pointers and all three of his free throws for the Scarlet Knights (14-14, 7-10 Big Ten Conference), who have won two straight following a three-game slide. He added nine assists.

Ace Bailey had 14 points for Rutgers. Jamichael Davis went 8 for 8 at the foul line and scored 13 off the bench. Lathan Sommerville and reserve Tyson Acuff both scored 10.

Desmond Claude scored 30 on 12-for-21 shooting to lead the Trojans (14-13, 6-10), who have lost three in a row and five of six. Wesley Yates III had 23 points and made three 3-pointers.

Claude scored six to help USC jump out to a 15-8 lead. Harper had a three-point play and a 3-pointer and Zach Martini connected from beyond the arc to cap a 9-2 spurt and pull Rutgers even at 17. By the time the first half ended, there were six lead changes and nine ties with Rutgers up 44-39. Harper and Yates both had 16 points at the intermission.

Dylan Grant sank a jumper to give Rutgers the game's first double-digit lead at 50-40 less than two minutes into the second half. The Scarlet Knights took their largest lead at 82-65 on two free throws by Jeremiah Williams with 4:48 remaining. Claude scored four and Yates hit a 3-pinter in an 13-4 run to get the Trojans within 91-85 with 15 seconds left. Jamichael Davis went 4 for 4 at the foul line from there to wrap up the win.

USC will host Ohio State on Wednesday. Rutgers plays at No. 12 Michigan on Thursday.

