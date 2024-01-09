Freeze warning and advisory impacts SoCal residents

Residents in SoCal are getting a taste of winter on Tuesday thanks to the remnants of a storm system causing below-normal temperatures for much of the area.

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for the Santa Clarita Valley, Calabasas and the western San Fernando Valley that will remain in place until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

"Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation," according to the NWS. "Extended exposure to cold can cause hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields will be frosted." Forecasters said temperatures in the warning areas could fall to as low as 29 degrees. Residents were urged to protect sensitive plants and give themselves extra time in the morning to defrost vehicle windshields.

"With clear skies, light winds, and a very dry and cold air mass in place, tonight (Monday night-Tuesday morning) may be the coldest night of the season so far in many locations," according to the NWS. Some minor relief from the cold temperatures was expected Tuesday, with "a couple of degrees of warming" possible, particularly in interior areas. More clouds and gusty winds are possible in the Antelope Valley and other areas beginning Tuesday and continuing into Thursday.

The NWS issued a wind advisory that will take effect at 10 a.m. Tuesday and continue through 4 p.m. Wednesday, followed by a high wind watch that'll be in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon in the western Antelope Valley foothills and the Golden State (5) Freeway corridor.

Forecasters said winds of 20 to 30 mph were expected Tuesday into Wednesday, with gusts up to 55 mph possible. Conditions will worsen Wednesday afternoon, with gusts of 60 to 70 mph possible, according to the NWS.

A similar high wind watch will be in effect Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon for Catalina Island, the Malibu Coast and western Santa Monica Mountains Recreational area, where gusts could also reach 60 to 70 mph.

"Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines," according to the NWS. "Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles."