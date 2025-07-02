Freddie Freeman, Will Smith join Shohei Ohtani as All-Star Game starters for National League

Los Angeles Dodgers Freddie Freeman and Will Smith will join the National League's top vote-getter in Shohei Ohtani as All-Star Game starters for the National League on July 15.

Ohtani, who earned his fifth selection, received the most votes among any other National League player, cementing his spot on the team last week, along with his American League counterpart in the New York Yankees' Aaron Judge.

This will be Freeman's ninth All-Star Game, fourth since joining Los Angeles, and Smith's third. It will be somewhat of a homecoming for Freeman as well, with the game set to take place in front of the crowd at Truist Park, home of Freeman's first team the Atlanta Braves.

The Dodgers are the lone NL team with three selections, only to be matched by the Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez, Riley Greene and Gleyber Torres in the AL.

So far this season, Freeman has been as consistent as ever, slashing .308/.381/.502 with 10 home runs and 43 runs driven in. The World Series MVP has also played solid defense for the Dodgers, playing a key part in their eight game lead over any other team in their division.

Smith is also enjoying one of his best offensive seasons to date, leading the league in batting average (.320) and on-base percentage (.418). He's also hit 10 homers and driven in 43 runs.

All-Star Game starters

The trio of Boys in Blue will be joined by some of baseball's biggest names. The National League and American League starting lineups are:

National League

C - Will Smith (Dodgers, third selection)

1B - Freddie Freeman (Dodgers, ninth selection)

2B - Ketel Marte (Arizona Diamondbacks, third selection)

3B - Manny Machado (San Diego Padres, seventh selection)

SS - Francisco Lindor (New York Mets, fifth selection)

OF - Ronald Acuna Jr. (Atlanta Braves, fifth selection); Pete Crow-Armstrong (Chicago Cubs, first selection); Kyle Tucker (Cubs, fourth selection)

DH - Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers, fifth selection)

American League

C - Cal Raleigh (Seattle Mariners, first selection)

1B - Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Toronto Blue Jays, fourth selection)

2B - Gleyber Torres (Detroit Tigers, first selection)

3B - Jose Ramirez (Cleveland Guardians, seventh selection)

SS - Jacob Wilson (Athletics, first selection)

OF - Aaron Judge (New York Yankees, seventh selection); Riley Greene (Tigers, first selection); Javier Baez (Tigers, third selection)

DH - Ryan O'Hearn (Baltimore Orioles, first selection)

The All-Star Game reserves and pitching staffs will be announced at a later time.