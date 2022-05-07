Fred Savage fired from 'The Wonder Years' reboot after inappropriate conduct allegations

Fred Savage was fired from "The Wonder Years" reboot after allegations of inappropriate conduct.

Fred Savage attends the 10th Annual CineYouth Festival at Columbia College Chicago on May 8, 2014, in Chicago. Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

"Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy an investigation was launched," said a spokesman for 20th Television who produced the reboot. "Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of The Wonder Years."

Savage, who starred as the main character, Kevin Arnold, in the original 1988 series, shifted to behind the camera for the reboot serving as an executive producer and director.

Details of the allegations, which were first reported by Deadline, were not immediately released.