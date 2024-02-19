Watch CBS News
Four teenagers wounded during shooting at warehouse party in Carson

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Four teenagers were wounded when a shooting broke out at a warehouse party in Carson over the weekend. 

All four victims, described as juvenile males, were listed in stable condition after they were rushed to nearby hospitals following the shooting that happened at around 12:20 a.m. in the 1100 block of E. Dominguez Street, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

About an hour after the shooting and the first victims were transported, paramedics were again dispatched to a place a "few blocks down" in the 1100 block of E. Dominguez Street for another person who needed medical transport. 

Deputies did not provide any further information on their investigation. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on February 19, 2024 / 12:29 PM PST

