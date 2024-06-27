Four people injured in South LA motel fire

Firefighters rescued at least four victims from a blaze at a motel in South Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

The fire broke out around 8 p.m. Thursday at a two-story garden-style motel in the 10900 block South Broadway, with the fire burning on both floors. During an offensive attack of the greater alarm fire, LAFD discovered four people who had been injured with smoke inhalation and burns.

The victims were taken to the hospital and are in an unknown condition. Two of the victims are possibly children.

The fire was knocked down by 8:20 p.m. firefighters added. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

LAFD Alert-Update #BroadwayManchester Greater Alarm Structure Fire 10924 S Broadway St MAP: https://t.co/91sOwZb9wX FS64; At Least Four Civilian Burn Patients Rescued. DETAILS: https://t.co/VF6ks0fu4N — LAFD 🔥 (@LAFD) June 28, 2024

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)