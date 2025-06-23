Four buildings damaged as massive fire spreads from Menifee tire lot

A massive fire spread between four buildings in Menifee early Monday morning after igniting at a tire lot, firefighters said.

It was first reported just after 2 a.m. in the 25600 block of Second Street near Highway 74, according to Riverside County Fire Department officials.

The massive fire in Menifee on June 23, 2025. Riverside County Fire Department

Crews quickly arrived at the scene and requested assistance from more firefighters, SoCal Gas officials and Southern California Edison crews for downed power lines. Environmental Health was also contacted to mitigate the hazards from the burning tires, firefighters said.

The large flames spread to a nearby commercial building, a small restaurant, an RV and a nearby home.

Firefighters finally reported containment a little before 7 a.m.

In all, the four structures sustained damage while the RV was completely destroyed, firefighters said.

No injuries were reported and the Red Cross was contacted to help the displaced families find shelter.

It's unclear how the fire started.