Watch CBS News
Local News

Four buildings damaged as massive fire spreads from Menifee tire lot

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A massive fire spread between four buildings in Menifee early Monday morning after igniting at a tire lot, firefighters said. 

It was first reported just after 2 a.m. in the 25600 block of Second Street near Highway 74, according to Riverside County Fire Department officials. 

guhxz2hxcaahlaz.jpg
The massive fire in Menifee on June 23, 2025.  Riverside County Fire Department

Crews quickly arrived at the scene and requested assistance from more firefighters, SoCal Gas officials and Southern California Edison crews for downed power lines. Environmental Health was also contacted to mitigate the hazards from the burning tires, firefighters said. 

The large flames spread to a nearby commercial building, a small restaurant, an RV and a nearby home. 

Firefighters finally reported containment a little before 7 a.m.

In all, the four structures sustained damage while the RV was completely destroyed, firefighters said. 

No injuries were reported and the Red Cross was contacted to help the displaced families find shelter. 

It's unclear how the fire started. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.