Fountain Valley fire chief dies, city says

By
Austin Turner
Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Austin Turner

Fountain Valley Fire Chief Bill McQuaid died on Friday, the city announced on Saturday.

In a post to Instagram, the Fountain Valley Fire Department said McQuaid died unexpectedly. The cause of death was not released. He was not on duty at the time.

"Chief McQuaid was more than a leader—he was a mentor, a friend, and a steadfast pillar of strength within our department and community," the post reads. "Chief McQuaid dedicated his life to service, leading with compassion, integrity, and unwavering commitment. His loss is felt deeply across our department and throughout the city he served so faithfully."

McQuaid was sworn in as chief in February 2023. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

No additional details were immediately made available.

