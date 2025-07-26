Fountain Valley fire chief dies, city says

Fountain Valley Fire Chief Bill McQuaid died on Friday, the city announced on Saturday.

In a post to Instagram, the Fountain Valley Fire Department said McQuaid died unexpectedly. The cause of death was not released. He was not on duty at the time.

"Chief McQuaid was more than a leader—he was a mentor, a friend, and a steadfast pillar of strength within our department and community," the post reads. "Chief McQuaid dedicated his life to service, leading with compassion, integrity, and unwavering commitment. His loss is felt deeply across our department and throughout the city he served so faithfully."

McQuaid was sworn in as chief in February 2023. He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

No additional details were immediately made available.