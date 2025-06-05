Watch CBS News
Local News

Fort Fire burns 175 acres in Kern County near Lebec along the 5 Freeway

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Read Full Bio
Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A 175-acre wildfire burning in Kern County near Lebec has prompted evacuation warnings on Thursday morning.

The fire was first reported shortly before midnight near Lebec along the southbound 5 Freeway near the Fort Tejon ramp, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

As of Thursday morning, the fire is 5% contained with crews actively working to limit it from spreading, the KCFD said.

Fire officials issued evacuation warnings for several areas along the Golden State Freeway. Residents are being told to be prepared to leave their homes if there is a wildfire threat in their area.

Areas under evacuation warning:

  • North of: Temescal Drive, Digier Road
  • South of: Golden State Freeway
  • East of: Grapevine Road
  • West of: Golden State Freeway

All four KCFD hand crews were called to battle the scene, as well as Helicopter 407 for its night water dropping capabilities.

The California Highway Patrol in Bakersfield has closed the #4 lane from south of Grapevine Road to the Upper Water Hole. Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes while traveling.

The cause of the fire is unknown. It is unclear if any injuries have been reported. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.