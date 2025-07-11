Former wrestling coach arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting Ventura County students

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office arrested a former wrestling coach for allegedly sexually assaulting students.

Deputies first arrested 72-year-old Ronald Wilson on May 16 for several sexual assault related offenses. He was initially released from custody after posting a $120,000 bail. However, after his court hearing on July 10, detectives arrested him once again after additional victims told investigators Wilson had sexually assaulted them while they were students, according to the VCSO.

Wilson is being held at the Ventura County Main Jail without bail after the additional allegations.

Detectives believe that there are still additional victims who have not been identified. They urged anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact Detective Rico Rinaldi at (805) 384-4732 or by email at Rico.Rinaldi@Ventura.org. Callers can remain anonymous.