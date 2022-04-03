Former "Seinfeld", "Toy Story" actress Estelle Harris dead at 93

Actress Estelle Harris, best known for her roles in "Seinfeld" and the "Toy Story" movie series, passed away Saturday at her home in Palm Desert, her son confirmed to CBSLA.

Harris, who played Mrs. Costanza in "Seinfeld" and Mrs. Potato Head in "Toy Story" passed away after a long career in acting.

Harris passed away from natural causes. She was set to turn 94 later this month.

Well known for her recognizable voice, Harris' acting career spanned from 1977 up to 2019, when "Toy Story 3" premiered.