Former LA County sheriff's deputy sentenced to 6 years in crash that killed 12-year-old

Ex-deputy gets 6 years for crash that killed 12-year-old boy in South Gate

A former Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was handed a six-year sentence in prison Wednesday for a high-speed 2021 off-duty crash that killed a 12-year-old boy.

Ricardo Castro, 30, pleaded no contest earlier this month to vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence for the South Gate crash that left Isaiah Suarez Rodriguez dead and injured the boy's older sister.

As part of his plea agreement, Castro waived credit for the time he spent in county jail before being released, as well as the time he subsequently spent on house arrest or electronic monitoring.

He also surrendered his Peace Officer Standards and Training certificate, according to the District Attorney's Office.

An investigation of the crash showed that the off-duty deputy may have been traveling at speeds nearing 95 mph in a 25 mph school zone as he approached the busy intersection where the boy's sister was waiting to make a left turn at about 3:55 that afternoon.

Onlookers attempted to help the victims of the accident before emergency personnel arrived on scene. Isaiah was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



The boy's mother said he was out that afternoon to get a ruler for a classmate whose ruler had been taken away while being bullied.

The victim's mother, Betsabe Suarez, said at the time Castro was charged, that the family was "completely broken" by his loss, and said she is thankful that the crash was not brushed "under the rug."

The Sheriff's Department said Castro was administratively removed from field duties after the collision and when felony charges were filed in Feb. 2023, he was "relieved of duty without pay."

Castro was originally charged in February 2023 with one count each of murder, vehicular manslaughter and reckless driving causing great bodily injury.

Castro was taken into custody at the conclusion of his sentencing hearing in downtown Los Angeles.

During the hearing, Castro apologized, calling the crash a "tragedy" and an "accident."

"It was never intended to happen," Castro said. "... I am truly remorseful for the loss of Isaiah."

Castro said he wanted to personally apologize to the boy's mother and sister, saying he has always strived to be a role model and steer clear from trouble.

Before handing down the sentence, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge M.L. Villar called the case "a tragedy for both families."

"Mr. Castro will be required to pay dearly for his actions," Villar said.