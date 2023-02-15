Deputy arrested in South Gate crash that killed 12-year-old boy

South Gate police have arrested an L.A. County sheriff's deputy on a felony charge related to a crash that killed a 12-year-old boy in 2021.

Ricardo Castro was held on a felony on more than $2 million bond.

A news conference is scheduled at the South Gate Police Dept. at noon Wednesday.

The crash occurred on Nov. 4, 2021, at the intersection of San Juan Avenue and Firestone Boulevard in South Gate.

An off-duty L.A. County sheriff's deputy was involved in the crash that killed 12-year-old Isaiah Suarez Rodriguez and injured two others, including Isaiah's 19-year-old sister.

The sister was driving and making a left turn when a pickup truck slammed into the side of their vehicle.

Onlookers attempted to help the victims of the accident before emergency personnel arrived on scene. Isaiah was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation into the incident was opened, and investigators stated the driver of the pickup truck was an off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy.

Their initial investigation has also made it clear that the pickup truck appeared to be speeding at the point of impact, which can be seen via security camera footage from local business Tacos Ensenada.