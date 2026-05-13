Former California gubernatorial candidate Stephen Cloobeck charged on 3 felony counts

Billionaire and former California gubernatorial candidate Stephen Cloobeck was arrested this week after accusations that he dissuaded witnesses from testifying in another criminal case, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

According to charging documents obtained by CBS LA, Cloobeck allegedly committed the crimes between last December and this February.

According to the charges filed on April 28, Cloobeck is facing three felony counts of attempting to prevent or dissuade a witness or victim from attending a proceeding by force or threat. He's also facing a misdemeanor for making annoying phone calls.

His bail was listed at $300,000.

Cloobeck, 64, briefly ran for governor as a Democrat before ending his campaign in November. He then endorsed former Rep. Eric Swalwell.

Swalwell himself dropped out of the race and resigned from office after sexual misconduct and assault allegations were made against him. He's now the subject of a criminal investigation in LA County. Swalwell denies the allegations.

As of Wednesday afternoon, it's not yet confirmed which other criminal case Cloobeck's charges are related to.