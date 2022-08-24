Former Bassett Unified superintendent charged with embezzling district funds

The former superintendent of the Bassett Unified School District and the CEO of construction company hired by the district have been charged in a scheme to steal more than $1.4 million in public funds.

Alejandro Rojas, who served as the district's superintendent between April 2014 and May 2017, and Del Terra CEO Luis Rojas were each charged with money laundering, soliciting a bribe, and grand theft of embezzlement. Alejandro Rojas also faces three counts of perjury and one count of conflict of interest, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón's office announced.

The two men, who are not related, made their first court appearance Tuesday, when their arraignment was postponed to Oct. 26.

They are accused of using a portion of a voter-approved, $30 million bond that was supposed to go toward construction and program management services for the Bassett Unified School District. Prosecutors say between April 2015 and September 2016, Alejandro Rojas allegedly approved more than $1 million in Del Terra invoices for school district construction projects that was never done.

"Illegally diverting voter-approved bond money from schools not only deprives our children of already scarce resources but also diminishes the public's trust in and support of our educational institutions," Gascon said in a statement.

The case remains under investigation by the district attorney's office.