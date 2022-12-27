Foothill Gold Line construction night closure on Lone Hill Ave. in Glendora

Lone Hill Avenue will be closed at the railroad crossing between Auto Centre Drive and Glendora Marketplace. The closures run from 10 p.mp. to 6 a.m. every night until January 8. CBSLA

Starting Tuesday, progress on Metro's L Line could cause some traffic troubles in Glendora, which could last for the next two weeks.

Lone Hill Avenue will be closed at the railroad crossing between Auto Centre Drive and Glendora Marketplace. The closures run from 10 p.mp. to 6 a.m. every night until January 8.

Crews will remove parts that have been supporting the new Lone Hill Avenue light rail bridge.

Detour routes will be in place to direct drivers and pedestrians during the closure.

