Watch CBS News
Local

Foothill Gold Line construction night closure on Lone Hill Ave. in Glendora

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Gold Line construction night closure on Lone Hill in Glendora
Gold Line construction night closure on Lone Hill in Glendora 00:29
foothill-gold-line-glendora.jpg
Lone Hill Avenue will be closed at the railroad crossing between Auto Centre Drive and Glendora Marketplace. The closures run from 10 p.mp. to 6 a.m. every night until January 8. CBSLA

Starting Tuesday, progress on Metro's L Line could cause some traffic troubles in Glendora, which could last for the next two weeks.

Lone Hill Avenue will be closed at the railroad crossing between Auto Centre Drive and Glendora Marketplace. The closures run from 10 p.mp. to 6 a.m. every night until January 8.

Crews will remove parts that have been supporting the new Lone Hill Avenue light rail bridge.

Detour routes will be in place to direct drivers and pedestrians during the closure.

For more information: Foothill Gold Line Construction Updates

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on December 27, 2022 / 5:20 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.