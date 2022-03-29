Watch CBS News

Foo Fighters cancel all upcoming tour dates after death of drummer Taylor Hawkins

By Darleene Powells

/ CBS Los Angeles

Foo Fighters Perform In Geelong
Drummer Taylor Hawkins (February 17, 1972-March 25, 2022) counted as his influences Stewart Copeland, Roger Taylor, Phil Collins and Stephen Perkins. "I wanted to be Roger Taylor," he told "60 Minutes" in 2014. "I wanted to be in Queen, you know, I wanted to play stadiums when I was 10 years old, there's no question." https://www.cbsnews.com/video/the-drumming-greats-of-the-foo-fighters/Born in Fort Worth, and raised in Laguna Beach, California, Hawkins played with the Southern California band Sylvia and with Sass Jordan, before spending two years touring with Alanis Morissette. In 1997, after a chance meeting with Dave Grohl, he accepted an invitation from Grohl to join Foo Fighters. "At first it took me a while to find my place," Hawkins said of joining Foo Fighters, "but he [Grohl] never made it hard."Over the past 25 years Hawkins contributed to such albums as "There Is Nothing Left to Lose," "One by One," "In Your Honor," "Wasting Light," "Sonic Highways," "Concrete and Gold," and "Medicine at Midnight." Beyond percussion, Hawkins' role in the band included producing, contributing lead and backing vocals, and art direction (for the album "There Is Nothing Left to Lose"). Grohl admitted to "60 Minutes" that "Taylor Hawkins is like the James Brown of the Foo Fighters. Because if anybody ever makes a mistake, he shoots them a glance."He also drummed and sang for the side-project trio Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders, which released three albums between 2006-2019. Their second album, "Red Light Fever," featured as guest artist Roger Taylor. Hawkins has won 11 Grammy Awards, with 26 nominations. He also costarred in the Foo Fighters' recent comic-horror film, "Studio 666," in which a possessed Grohl murders his bandmates.  Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs in Geelong, Australia, March 4, 2022. | Paul Rovere/The Age/Fairfax Media via Getty Images

The Foo Fighters canceled the rest of their tour Tuesday as they continue to mourn the loss of drummer Taylor Hawkins, who was found dead in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia last week.

"It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins," a statement from the band said. "We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned."

The band had been scheduled to play dozens of concerts, many of which were already sold out, across the U.S., Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand this year.

Hawkins, 50, was found dead in the hotel room where he had been staying in Bogota, Colombia, where the band was on tour. The hotel where Hawkins was staying has drawn a large memorial of candles, messages, and flowers from mourning fans.

An official cause of death has not yet been released, but a statement from Colombia's Prosecutor's Office said Hawkins had 10 psychoactive substances in his system at the time of his passing, including marijuana, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants, and benzodiazepines.

First published on March 29, 2022 / 12:12 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

