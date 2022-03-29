Foo Fighters cancel all upcoming tour dates after death of drummer Taylor Hawkins

Drummer Taylor Hawkins (February 17, 1972-March 25, 2022) counted as his influences Stewart Copeland, Roger Taylor, Phil Collins and Stephen Perkins. "I wanted to be Roger Taylor," he told "60 Minutes" in 2014. "I wanted to be in Queen, you know, I wanted to play stadiums when I was 10 years old, there's no question." https://www.cbsnews.com/video/the-drumming-greats-of-the-foo-fighters/Born in Fort Worth, and raised in Laguna Beach, California, Hawkins played with the Southern California band Sylvia and with Sass Jordan, before spending two years touring with Alanis Morissette. In 1997, after a chance meeting with Dave Grohl, he accepted an invitation from Grohl to join Foo Fighters. "At first it took me a while to find my place," Hawkins said of joining Foo Fighters, "but he [Grohl] never made it hard."Over the past 25 years Hawkins contributed to such albums as "There Is Nothing Left to Lose," "One by One," "In Your Honor," "Wasting Light," "Sonic Highways," "Concrete and Gold," and "Medicine at Midnight." Beyond percussion, Hawkins' role in the band included producing, contributing lead and backing vocals, and art direction (for the album "There Is Nothing Left to Lose"). Grohl admitted to "60 Minutes" that "Taylor Hawkins is like the James Brown of the Foo Fighters. Because if anybody ever makes a mistake, he shoots them a glance."He also drummed and sang for the side-project trio Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders, which released three albums between 2006-2019. Their second album, "Red Light Fever," featured as guest artist Roger Taylor. Hawkins has won 11 Grammy Awards, with 26 nominations. He also costarred in the Foo Fighters' recent comic-horror film, "Studio 666," in which a possessed Grohl murders his bandmates.

Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs in Geelong, Australia, March 4, 2022. | Paul Rovere/The Age/Fairfax Media via Getty Images