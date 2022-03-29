Foo Fighters cancel all upcoming tour dates after death of drummer Taylor Hawkins
By Darleene Powells
/ CBS Los Angeles
The Foo Fighters canceled the rest of their tour Tuesday as they continue to mourn the loss of drummer Taylor Hawkins, who was found dead in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia last week.
"It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins," a statement from the band said. "We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned."
The band had been scheduled to play dozens of concerts, many of which were already sold out, across the U.S., Europe, Canada, Australia and New Zealand this year.
Hawkins, 50, was found dead in the hotel room where he had been staying in Bogota, Colombia, where the band was on tour. The hotel where Hawkins was staying has drawn a large memorial of candles, messages, and flowers from mourning fans.
An official cause of death has not yet been released, but a statement from Colombia's Prosecutor's Office said Hawkins had 10 psychoactive substances in his system at the time of his passing, including marijuana, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants, and benzodiazepines.
