Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50, band announces

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has passed away at age 50, the band announced on Twitter on Friday.

The Orange County native is survived by his wife and children.

Hawkins was raised in Laguna Beach. He played with the Foo Fighters for the last 25 years.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time," the band said in its Twitter post.

The Foo Fighters are currently on tour in Bogota, Colombia. The band was scheduled to perform Sunday at Lollapalooza in Brazil.

A cause of death has not been announced.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.