Watch CBS News
Local News

Flood Watch issued starting noon Tuesday for parts of LA County

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Tuesday weather forecast (Oct. 11)
Tuesday weather forecast (Oct. 11) 01:55

 A flood watch has been issued for parts of Los Angeles County starting at noon Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Los Angeles County mountain areas and deserts are under the flood watch until Tuesday evening. Flooding caused by heavy rain is possible in Lancaster, Palmdale, Mount Wilson, Lockwood Valley, San Rafael Mountain, Big Pine Mountain, Mount Pinos, Figeurora Mountain, and Acton.

Excessive rain can result in flooding in rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Mud and debris flows are also possible in and around recent burn areas.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on October 11, 2022 / 7:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.