Five hospitalized, including teenager, following shooting in San Pedro

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left five people hospitalized at Royal Palms Beach in San Pedro on Saturday.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the incident unfolded at around 5:45 p.m. near Paseo Del Mar and Graysby Avenue.

The shooting left five people suffering from gunshot wounds, all of whom were rushed to nearby hospitals by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics except for one, who was transported by a private party.

None of the victims have been identified, though they are four are said to males aged 51, 45, 28 and 15-years-old.

LAPD reported that two of the victims are in serious condition, two are in serious condition and the other is in stable condition.

Police say that the incident began while a group of 10-to-20 people were having a barbecue at a nearby park. The two male suspects are said to have gotten into some sort of physical confrontation with members of the group, at which point they opened fire.

Police have described one of the two suspects as a man in his 20s who stands around 6'1" tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black mask and all black clothing. He reportedly fled from the area in a gray sedan.

With Sky-CAL over the spot of the shooting, police could be seen scouring an area near the coastline of Royal Palms Beach, where a large perimeter was set up.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Councilman Tim McOsker and I have been informed of a shooting at Royal Palms beach in San Pedro.



We were told 4 people have been shot and the victims are being transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unclear.



I am heading there now to assess the situation. — Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) March 5, 2023