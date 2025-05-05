First Mexican-American Latina honored as USPS Los Angeles Postmaster

The 42nd Postmaster of Los Angeles will be honored in a special Cinco de Mayo-themed ceremony Monday afternoon, marking the first Mexican-American Latina to hold the position.

Maricela "Marci" Luna's appointment by the United States Postal Service also coincides with its 175th anniversary of service in the city.

The agency said Luna has dedicated her career to driving innovation and fostering inclusivity within the organization.

"Her rise within USPS reflects a relentless pursuit of higher standards, setting a benchmark for public service and serving as a catalyst for greater diversity in leadership roles," USPS wrote in a statement.

The groundbreaking appointment celebrates her accomplishments and is meant to inspire future generations of the Mexican-American, Hispanic, and Latina communities.

"This historic recognition strengthens public trust and contributes to the continued evolution of service excellence in Los Angeles and beyond," USPS wrote in a statement.

Monday's ceremony takes place from 1 to 2 p.m.