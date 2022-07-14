Watch CBS News
First Alarm fire breaks out at strip mall in Norwalk

A First Alarm fire broke out at a strip mall in Norwalk early Thursday morning.

The blaze was first reported at a one-story strip mall around 4:30 a.m. on E. Firestone Boulevard.

When Los Angeles County Fire Department crews arrived to the scene, they found both smoke and fire showing from within the building. 

They were able to contain the situation by 5 a.m.

The business was reportedly a fish and tackle store at the location.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. 

First published on July 14, 2022 / 5:18 AM

