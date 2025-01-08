Fires and wind cause Southern California freeway and highway closures; what's closed

Fire and wind conditions have closed several freeways and highways in impacted Southern California areas. Caltrans provided a list of fully closed highways and freeways, as of Wednesday morning.

Closures are due to Palisades, Eaton, and Hurst wildfires, or wind-related incidents.

Palisades Fire

Pacific Coast Highway

Southbound PCH closed at Cross Creek Road

Northbound Pch closed at McClure Tunnel

Hurst Fire

Westbound lanes on I-210 are closed at Roxford Street, all traffic diverted off at Roxford.

Eastbound I-210 is closed at I-5.

North and southbound I-5 connectors to eastbound 210 are closed.

I-5 northbound truck lanes are closed to I-210 and State Route 14.

Eaton Fire

No closures on state highway at this time

Azusa

No fire at this location, but State Route 39 (San Gabriel Canyon Road) is closed as a preventative measure north of Azusa, access only to residents

Various traffic signals may be out due to winds and power outages. Caltrans reminds drivers that when signals are dark or blinking red, treat them as stop signs. When there is no signal light, treat as an all-way stop.