Firefighters respond to apartment fire in Boyle Heights

The Los Angeles Fire Department is responding to a greater alarm fire at an apartment complex in Boyle Heights.

The fire broke out around 4:28 p.m. Thursday at a three-story apartment building in the 1300 block of North Soto Street. LAFD said the building is under construction, and the flames are being fought by firefighters to prevent exposure to a single-family home located at the rear of the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)