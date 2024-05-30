Watch CBS News
Firefighters respond to apartment fire in Boyle Heights

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL News

The Los Angeles Fire Department is responding to a greater alarm fire at an apartment complex in Boyle Heights.

The fire broke out around 4:28 p.m. Thursday at a three-story apartment building in the 1300 block of North Soto Street. LAFD said the building is under construction, and the flames are being fought by firefighters to prevent exposure to a single-family home located at the rear of the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

Danielle Radin

Danielle Radin is a journalist for CBS Los Angeles and has authored 9 books. She is originally from Hermosa Beach. Danielle covers breaking news, crime, tech and politics.

First published on May 30, 2024 / 5:13 PM PDT

