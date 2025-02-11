Firefighters quickly tackle brushfire near homeless encampment in Jurupa Valley riverbed

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a small brushfire that broke out near a homeless encampment in Jurupa Valley on Tuesday.

It was reported just after 3;30 p.m. on the northern bank of the Santa Ana River bottom near Market Street and Via Cerro according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Multiple crews were dispatched to the scene to battle the flames that were moving slowly through thick vegetation in the area, firefighters said. They reported that forward progress was stopped by 4 p.m. and that it was fully under control within the next hour.

It's unclear exactly what sparked the fire, which burned just over a quarter of an acre before it was extinguished.

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened.