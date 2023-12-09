Firefighters quickly contain fire at LAX

Firefighters quickly got the upper hand on a small fire that broke out at an LAX terminal on Saturday.

Smoke billowing from a fire that broke out at LAX on Saturday. Citizen App

Los Angeles Fire Department crews were dispatched to the American Eagle's Nest Terminal, located at the southeast side of the airport, at around 11 a.m. after a "one story bungalow" caught fire.

After about 40 minutes, firefighters reported that they had extinguished the flames, but not before the fire had "fully extended into the attic and required a closely coordinated interior attack."

No injuries were reported.

Video posted to the Citizen Apps shows smoke rising from the terminal.

Los Angeles World Airports officials reported that despite the active fire, which lasted for most of an hour, no airport traffic or traveler safety was impacted.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the fire.