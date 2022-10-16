Firefighters knock down fire at metal plating facility in Sun Valley
A fire within a container at a metal plating facility was extinguished, authorities said.
The fire was reported just before 7 a.m. Sunday in the 9900 block of North Glenoaks Boulevard in Sun Valley.
Firefighters and a HazMat team were dispatched to the location where they extinguished the small fire.
It remains unclear what was in the container, authorities said.
No injuries were reported.
