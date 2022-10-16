Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Firefighters knock down fire at metal plating facility in Sun Valley

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Markina Brown's weather forecast (Oct. 16)
Markina Brown's weather forecast (Oct. 16) 03:03

A fire within a container at a metal plating facility was extinguished, authorities said. 

The fire was reported just before 7 a.m. Sunday in the 9900 block of North Glenoaks Boulevard in Sun Valley. 

Firefighters and a HazMat team were dispatched to the location where they extinguished the small fire. 

It remains unclear what was in the container, authorities said. 

No injuries were reported.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on October 16, 2022 / 1:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.