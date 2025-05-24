Firefighters extinguish boat fire near Lake Havasu marina

Drone footage captured the moments that firefighters successfully extinguished a boat fire burning near a marina in Lake Havasu on Saturday.

It happened at around 10:30 a.m. near the Riviera Marina, according to San Bernardino County Fire Department officials.

"With wind threatening to spread fire to other vessels docked at Riviera Marina, Boat 18's crew first towed the fully-engulfed vessel to a safer area, then deployed deck-based hose lines to bring the fire under control in minutes," a post on X read.

No injuries were reported in the incident, but firefighters said that the vessel was a "total loss."

Firefighters say that initial reports suggest that a fuel issue caused the fire.

"Boat 18 in fact responded to a similar fire Friday, as well as to several other emergences related to the busy weekend," firefighters said.

Lake Havasu is a wildly popular destination for Memorial Day weekend celebrations located on the border of San Bernardino County and Mohave County, Arizona.