Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters discover dead body after extinguishing a blaze at Studio City apartment

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Los Angeles arson investigators drove to a Studio City apartment complex after firefighters discovered human remains inside one of the units. 

The fire started at about 9:40 p.m. at a two-story garden-style complex in the 4200 block of Colfax Avenue. It took 36 firefighters about 17 minutes to extinguish the flames inside a single unit on the first floor. 

With the fire out, the crews searched the home for any residents and found the human remains. 

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner will determine the identity and cause of death for the person. 

Firefighters did not release any other details.

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.