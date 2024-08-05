Firefighters discover dead body after extinguishing a blaze at Studio City apartment

Los Angeles arson investigators drove to a Studio City apartment complex after firefighters discovered human remains inside one of the units.

The fire started at about 9:40 p.m. at a two-story garden-style complex in the 4200 block of Colfax Avenue. It took 36 firefighters about 17 minutes to extinguish the flames inside a single unit on the first floor.

With the fire out, the crews searched the home for any residents and found the human remains.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner will determine the identity and cause of death for the person.

Firefighters did not release any other details.