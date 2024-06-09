Firefighters contain multiple overnight fires in South LA

Firefighters were kept busy overnight as they battled multiple fires that broke out in South Los Angeles.

The first fire was reported at around 1:40 a.m. in the 120 block of E. 51st Street in the South park neighborhood, according to Los Angeles Fire Department crews.

They were able to extinguish the flames just over 15 minutes later.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the fire, which began as a trash fire and spread to a nearby building.

Hours later, at around 4:15 a.m., Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were sent to a fire in the 3600 block of Imperial Highway in Lynwood, according to department officials.

The fire, which engulfed parts of a single-story commercial building, was contained by 4:40 a.m., firefighters said.

No injuries were reported in either of the fires.