Firefighters battle vegetation fire in Riverside County
A vegetation fire has erupted in Riverside County on Sunday, authorities reported.
The so-called Grapefruit Fire erupted around 12:00 p.m. in the 65800 block of Grapefruit Boulevard in Mecca, the Riverside Police Department said.
Authorities said it was burning in heavy fuels with a "moderate rate of spread."
No further details were immediately available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.