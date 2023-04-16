Watch CBS News
Inland Empire

Firefighters battle vegetation fire in Riverside County

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

A vegetation fire has erupted in Riverside County on Sunday, authorities reported. 

The so-called Grapefruit Fire erupted around 12:00 p.m. in the 65800 block of Grapefruit Boulevard in Mecca, the Riverside Police Department said. 

Authorities said it was burning in heavy fuels with a "moderate rate of spread." 

No further details were immediately available. 

First published on April 16, 2023 / 1:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

