Firefighters battle spreading 50-acre fire in Mecca, road closure extended

By KCAL-News Staff

A brush fire quickly spread across 50 acres of vegetation near power lines in Mecca on Thursday.

Fire crews responded around noon to the area of Avenue 66 and Highway 86 Expressway, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The blaze was initially estimated at 3- to 5-acres, with fire officials saying the flames were posing a threat to nearby power lines.

Imperial Irrigation District crews responded to the scene to assist.

By 2:45 p.m., the fire had grown to 50 acres and fire officials said it had the potential of spreading to 200 acres.

"Firefighting operations (are) being hampered by winds," fire officials said in a statement. Multiple city fire departments including Palm Springs, Hemet, Riverside and Cathedral City were assisting, fire officials said.

The California Highway Patrol closed Avenue 66 between Highway 86 and Fillmore Street, as crews fought the fire.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. No injuries were reported. 

